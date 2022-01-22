AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average still the lowest in US this week

In this file photo, a gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State continued to reported the lowest gas price average in the nation this week despite rising prices, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.000 on Saturday and was trending upward.

“The dynamics in the oil and gasoline market remain complex to start off the new year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “The bottom line for the consumer is that market optimism for crude and gasoline demand remains robust, and, therefore, AAA anticipates climbing gasoline prices in the short term.”

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo and San Antonio, AAA Texas said.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.328 on Saturday and was trending upward.

AAA Texas said the outlook for gasoline demand remains strong and that optimism continues to drive crude oil markets higher.

Market analysts were predicting tighter gasoline supplies after a fire on a key oil pipeline from Iraq to Turkey earlier this week, along with rising geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.

AAA Texas provided these money saving tips on fuel:

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car.

Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.896 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $287 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $2.69 for regular unleaded at some locations.