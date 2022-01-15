AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average up slightly, still lowest in U.S.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide pump price average was up slightly this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.932 on Saturday and was trending upward.

“Texas continues to have the cheapest gas price average of any state in the country,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, market optimism for crude and gasoline demand has been increasing the price of crude oil, which may lead to higher pump prices soon.”

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this past week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Corpus Christi and Victoria, AAA Texas said.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.306 on Saturday and was holding steady.

According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. gasoline demand had decreased by around three percent but remains elevated compared to this time last year.

Regional fuel supply numbers had increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization registered steady from the week prior.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.879 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.85 here in the Hub City. However, prices were as low as $2.66 for regular unleaded at some locations.