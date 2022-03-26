LUBBOCK, Texas — Although crude oil prices continue to fluctuate, statewide gas prices continued to slowly decline this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.877 on Saturday and was trending slightly downward.

“While prices decreased over the last week, the statewide average is nearly 70 cents higher per gallon than a month ago,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “It remains to be seen if lowering prices will be a trend as global supply concerns persist due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.”

The motor club said Texas drivers were paying the 8th lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

Drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in Amarillo.

AAA Texas reported the Lone Star State’s highest-ever record average for a gallon of regular unleaded at $4.01 on March 11.



The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $4.243 on Saturday and was holding steady.

Energy analysts continue to monitor price volatility until the crude oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian supplies.

AAA and AAA Texas offered these tips for ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency and save money:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Meanwhile in Lubbock, AAA Texas said the average retail price was reported at $3.767 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $3.74 here in the Hub City.