AAA Texas: Statewide gas prices trending cheaper

LUBBOCK, Texas – Three weeks after the attacks on major Saudi Arabian oil facilities, the majority of Texans are seeing signs of gas prices trending cheaper, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was down to around $2.32 on Saturday.



“Crude oil prices have dropped close to where they were right before the drone attacks on the Saudi oil facilities,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Market analysts anticipate that Texans will continue to see cheaper pump prices in the weeks to come.”

AAA Texas did note the national average increased slightly this week, but was trending downward again on Saturday.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported around $2.66 on Saturday.





