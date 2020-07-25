AAA Texas: Statewide gasoline average drops slightly as supply grows and demand decreases

LUBBOCK, Texas — Prices at the pump across Lone Star State dropped slightly this week due to an increase in regional gasoline stocks and a drop in demand, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

“While the summer driving season is underway, many drivers have not yet returned to their normal routines as COVID-19 concerns remain,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “It appears gasoline demand has tapered off from the beginning of the month, which could mean slightly less expensive prices at the pump.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.890 on Saturday was trending downward.

AAA Texas said the state ranked fifth for the lowest prices in the county.

AAA Texas warned there would be insignificant price movement over the next few weeks barring any major impacts from tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Hanna, however, moved ashore in South Texas on Saturday and threatened regional refinery operations.

Any impacts from Hanna will be reflected in the markets this coming week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.185 on Saturday and was also trending downward.

The latest Energy Information Administration report showed U.S. demand fell by nearly 100,000 barrels a day.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.821 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.80 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find gas prices as low as $1.62 a gallon in Lubbock.

Compared to last weekend, pump prices were down across in the Hub City.

