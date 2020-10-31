AAA Texas: Statewide pump price average drops to eleven-week low

State & Regional

by: EverythingLubbock.com Digital Media Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

A customer pumps gasoline into their vehicle in Lubbock, Texas.
(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen to its lowest level since early August, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

On Saturday, the pump price average across the Lone State was reported at $1.824 on Saturday and was trending downward.

Texas currently has the fourth lowest gas price average in the country.

“The price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average statewide has fallen to its lowest level in nearly three months,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “COVID-19 concerns remain a primary factor as travel and day-to-day activities are impacted.”

As of Saturday, Texas drivers had been paying below $2.00 a gallon on average for regular unleaded fuel for 232 days, continuing a record longest stretch since 2005.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.136 on Saturday and was also trending downward.

COVID-19 concerns continue to keep the U.S. gasoline demand level well below last year.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.730 on Saturday..

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.71 here in the Hub City for re The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.39 a gallon in Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar