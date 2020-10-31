AAA Texas: Statewide pump price average drops to eleven-week low

LUBBOCK, Texas — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen to its lowest level since early August, according to a news release from AAA Texas.
On Saturday, the pump price average across the Lone State was reported at $1.824 on Saturday and was trending downward.
Texas currently has the fourth lowest gas price average in the country.
“The price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average statewide has fallen to its lowest level in nearly three months,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “COVID-19 concerns remain a primary factor as travel and day-to-day activities are impacted.”
As of Saturday, Texas drivers had been paying below $2.00 a gallon on average for regular unleaded fuel for 232 days, continuing a record longest stretch since 2005.
The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.136 on Saturday and was also trending downward.
COVID-19 concerns continue to keep the U.S. gasoline demand level well below last year.
In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.730 on Saturday..
The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.71 here in the Hub City for re The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.39 a gallon in Lubbock.