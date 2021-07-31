AAA Texas: Statewide pump price average holds steady despite strong demand

LUBBOCK, Texas — The statewide gas price average held steady over the past week despite strong demand, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.835 on Saturday and was trending upward.

“As many travelers this year are choosing road trips, prices at the pump reflect the increased demand,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Texans, however, continue to fill up with some of the least expensive gasoline in the nation.”

The motor club did note that Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

AAA Texas said drivers in El Paso were paying the highest gas price average this week. The cheapest gas price average was reported in San Antonio.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.171 on Saturday and was trending upward.

The latest Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. gasoline demand had increased slightly week-to-week to just above nine million barrels a day on average for the seventh week in a row.

Crude oil prices continue to be more expensive compared to last year, which is why pump prices have been higher, too

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.783 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.77 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.63 a gallon in Lubbock.