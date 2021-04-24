AAA Texas: Statewide pump price average increased for first time in four weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas — After dropping over the last four weeks, the statewide pump price average rose slightly this week, according to the news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.588 on Saturday and trending downward.

“Drivers may have noticed a slight increase in pump prices since last week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Market factors are pointing toward higher prices as we head toward summer.”

Texas drivers were paying the second lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The latest update from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. gasoline demand had rose to just over 9.1 million barrels per day, the highest level since August 2020.

Regional fuel supplies fell by one percent to 82 million barrrels.

Gulf Coast region refinery utilization had increases to 88 percent.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.886 on Saturday and was trending downward.

AAA Texas said crude oil prices had rose over the last several days, but the price appeared to have settled to around $61 per barrel for now.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.603 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.58 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.42 a gallon in Lubbock.