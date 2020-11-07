AAA Texas: Statewide pump price average tumbles to five-month low

LUBBOCK, Texas — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Lone Star State fell to its lowest level since early June this week, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

As of Saturday, Texas drivers had been paying below $2.00 a gallon on average for regular unleaded fuel for 237 days, continuing a record longest stretch since 2005.

Texas currently has the second lowest gas price average in the county.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $1.784 on Saturday was trending downward.

“The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen to its lowest level in more than five months,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Road trips will be the main mode of travel this fall, but thus far demand for gasoline remains well below 2019 levels due to COVID-19 concerns.”

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.117 on Saturday and was also trending downward.

COVID-19 concerns continue to keep gasoline demand levels well below last year, which has been driving pump prices lower from this time last year.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $1.704 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $1.67 here in the Hub City for re The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.49 a gallon in Lubbock.

