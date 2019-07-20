AAA Texas: Summer gas prices sizzle as temperatures rise

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gas prices inched upward once again this week along with summer heat, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

AAA reported the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas was around $2.54 on Saturday.

The summer driving season is also in full swing with more people hitting the roads for vacations and quick getaways.



“Gas prices have increased amid more expensive crude oil prices, robust demand and decreasing gasoline stocks,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers can save on fuel by downloading the AAA mobile app to help them find the cheapest gas in their area.”

AAA Texas said Hurricane Barry last weekend had minimal impact on regional gas prices.

The good news is drivers across the state are still paying lower prices compared to last summer.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was around $2.78 on Saturday.





