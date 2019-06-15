AAA Texas: Summer savings grow at the pump as retail gas prices drop

LUBBOCK, Texas – The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel continues to drop week-to-week around most of the state, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The latest update of the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch showed prices fell another four to five cents this week. Prices are well over 30 cents lower than compared to last June.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was $2.40 on Saturday.

“As long as supply keeps pace with demand and crude oil prices remain low, Texans will continue to see savings at the gas pump this summer,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Regional gasoline stock inventories are at the largest level on record for early June.”

If high inventory levels remain in place, drivers in the southern region of the U.S. can expect to see even cheaper gas prices throughout the summer, AAA Texas said.

Gas price averages in every city surveyed by AAA Texas dropped week-to-week, with the exception of Dallas, Laredo and Sherman.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel continues to drop as well. The price was $2.70 on Saturday.