COPPELL, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Labor Day marks the end of summer road trips and vacations, however, a new AAA Texas survey shows many people will continue to travel during the autumn months. The online survey, which was conducted across the United States in early August, showed gas prices and inflation did have an impact on some travelers’ plans this summer. According to the survey, 66% said they traveled less this summer than they typically would, and 80% said they made cutbacks to save money, with those between the ages of 18 to 34-years-old cutting back the most.

The top areas where consumers cutback included:

Non-grocery shopping (clothing, electronics, etc.) – 49%

Driving – 44%

Going to movies – 36%

Flying – 29%

Other recreational activities (sporting events, concerts, theater, etc.) – 29%

According to the AAA Texas late summer survey, about 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day weekend. Of those who plan to travel, the vast majority (82%) will go by automobile. According to AAA Texas travel advisors, the top destinations for hotel, cruise and tour bookings for Texans are:

(Photo provided by AAA & AAA Texas)

“As fall approaches and more international destinations open with fewer COVID-19 testing requirements, AAA Texas travel advisors are seeing growing demand in our local branches for trips and tours. And this is happening at a rate that outpaces even 2019 levels,” said Galen Grillo, vice president and general manager of AAA Texas. “Right now, Texans can find some great deals for future travel, with cruises offering some of the most affordable rates for families. For those who want to travel in the fall, the best advice is to get those plans in place as soon as possible due to the pent-up demand, work with a reputable travel advisor who is aware of the requirements where you want to go, and consider travel insurance that would cover trip interruptions.”

AAA Texas to Rescue more than 17,000 Texas Drivers this Labor Day Weekend

AAA Texas anticipates coming to the roadside rescue of 17,725 stranded drivers from Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5. To avoid a breakdown on a road trip, AAA Texas recommends drivers inspect tires, batteries, belts, hoses and fluid levels, or have vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic, like the ones at a AAA-Approved Auto Repair facility. For those planning road trips, AAA Texas reminds drivers to make traffic safety a priority. Drivers are urged to get at least 7 hours of sleep before a long journey, make sure everyone is buckled up, obey speed limits, and “Don’t Drive Intoxciated. Don’t Drive Intexticated.”

Travelers planning to enjoy cooler weather and fall leaves

The recent AAA Texas survey found that most respondents are planning trips this autumn. According to those polled, this fall:

(Photo provided by AAA & AAA Texas)

According to the survey, the most popular international cruises this fall will be voyages to destinations in the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and Mexico.

AAA Texas Offers Tips to Keep the Friendly Skies Friendly

For those who are flying somewhere for the long Labor Day weekend or this fall, AAA Texas recommends travelers:

Work with a reputable travel advisor who can be your advocate while you are away

Download and use airline apps to get boarding passes, track bags and receive flight updates

Travel at least a day before important events, such as weddings, funerals, cruises or international connections

Book early morning flights because they are less prone to delays and cancellations

Get to the airport extra early and schedule longer layovers – a one hour layover may not be enough time to make a connection these days

If you must sit with friends or family members, consider fares that allow you to choose your seats

Consider purchasing travel insurance to protect your investment

Pack smart so you don’t holdup the boarding process trying to fit carry-ons into overhead luggage bins

Remain kind, patient and courteous with airline and airport staff as well as with other passengers

