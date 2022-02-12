COPPELL, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from AAA Texas:

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the Cincinnati Bengals will battle the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl Sunday, the biggest U.S. sporting event each year that is often celebrated by friends and families at bars, restaurants and house parties. With the potential for fans to enjoy the big game with alcohol, AAA Texas reminds everyone that before you head out to watch the game, make plans to get home safe.

According to the latest statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation, in 2020, 958 fatalities were attributed to DUI statewide which is an increase over the previous year and accounted for more than 25% of all traffic-related fatalities across the Lone Star State. 2,113 alcohol-related crashes resulted in serious injuries on Texas roads in 2020.

“Anyone planning to consume alcohol or host a Super Bowl party should create a plan in advance to ensure themselves and loved ones get home safe,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Consuming alcohol and getting behind the wheel significantly increases the likelihood of a crash.”

AAA Texas Tips for Staying Safe This Super Bowl Sunday

For Party Hosts:

Ask all your guests to designate a sober driver in advance .

Keep phone numbers for sober ride services handy.Be a responsible host. Take car keys from partygoers as they arrive and don’t let them drive impaired.

Serve food and non-alcoholic drinks and water. Many zero-proof mocktail recipes, including those featuring team colors, can be found online.

Serve protein-rich and starchy foods to slow alcohol absorption.

Do not serve alcohol to anyone under age 21.

Allow guests to stay overnight, if possible.

Thank designated drivers with a small gift.

For Party Guests or Patrons Watching at Restaurants and Bars:

Designate a sober driver in advance if attending a Super Bowl party.

Keep a ride service app in your mobile phone so you can arrange for a ride home. Make sure the ride service driver matches the driver on the app.

Avoid drinking too much alcohol too quickly. Eat food and drink water during the party.

Call a sober friend or family member for a ride if you’ve been drinking. Or, if possible, stay where you are for the night.

Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol – even after just one drink.

If you’re under 21, do not consume alcohol.

Buckle your seat belt each time you’re in a vehicle.

If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).

