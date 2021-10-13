AAA Texas to offer virtual Child Passenger Safety Seat Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from AAA Texas:

AAA Texas will host a Child Passenger Safety Seat workshop for parents and caregivers. The free event takes place virtually on Saturday, October 16, 2021 (1-2 pm CST).

Motor vehicle crashes remain the number one cause of death among children and three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly. With the new Child Passenger Safety Seat workshops, AAA Texas aims to educate more parents and caregivers about proper seat installation and save lives.

“Now more than ever, as road travel picks back up, parents need to be reminded and shown how to utilize child passenger safety seats correctly,” said Kara Thorp, AAA Texas public affairs specialist and certified child passenger safety technician. “When installed and utilized properly, child seats can reduce injuries between 45 to 71 percent.”

It is the law in Texas, that children younger than 8 years old, unless they are taller than 4 feet 9 inches, must be properly restrained in a child safety seat or a booster seat when riding in a motor vehicle. Failure to do so can result in fines of up to $250, plus court costs according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Beyond state law requirements, AAA will share additional recommendations from experts aimed at keeping children even more safe while riding in car seats. Attendees will also learn the basic elements of seat selection and installation, the differences among the different types of child seats and the most common installation mistakes made by parents/caregivers.

AAA Texas’ Child Passenger Safety Seat workshops will be offered several times throughout the year going forward. For more information on child seat safety visit https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/child-passenger-safety/car-seat-safety/ and visit www.aaa.com/childsafety to register for an upcoming AAA Texas workshop. There is no charge to participate in these educational workshops.

(Press release from AAA Texas)