AAA Texas: Week-to-week gas price average up slightly as a supplies grow, demand drops

LUBBOCK, Texas — Drivers in the Lone Star State continued to see gas prices increase this week despite an increase in supply and a drop in demand, according to AAA Texas.

“Even as demand for retail gasoline remains relatively low when compared to this time last year, pump prices across Texas inched up week-to-week,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “With the hope of increasing demand for gasoline later this year due to the recent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and production cuts by OPEC+, crude oil prices are holding steady above $50 per barrel. Crude oil makes up approximately 55 to 60 percent of the total cost drivers pay at the pump for gas.”

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.134 on Saturday and was trending X.

Texas drivers were paying the second lowest gas prices on average across the country this week, according to AAA Texas.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.422 on Saturday and was trending holding steady.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.077 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com, however, reported an average retail price of $2.05 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $1.89 a gallon in Lubbock.

