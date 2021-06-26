AAA Texas: Year-to-year gas price average higher as summer travel season soars

In this file photo, a gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — As summer travel continues to increase across the Lone Star State, drivers are paying higher prices compared to a year ago, according to a news release from AAA Texas.

The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $2.772 on Saturday and was trending up.

“While the statewide average dropped a penny on the week, it’s 87 cents more per gallon when compared to this time last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers can anticipate prices to be more expensive, especially as more Texans than ever are projected to travel by car to their Independence Day destinations.”

The motor club said that Texas drivers were paying the third lowest gas prices on average across the country this week.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.092 on Saturday and was trending up.

U.S. gasoline continues to increase from the week prior, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Association (EIA).

Across the Gulf Coast region, refinery utilization registered flat from the week prior and regional fuel supplies had dropped.

Crude oil prices have continued to increased demand for gasoline, translating into higher prices at the pump.

In Lubbock, AAA Texas reported the average retail price was reported at $2.752 on Saturday.

The website GasBudddy.com reported an average retail price of $2.73 here in the Hub City. The website also noted drives could find regular unleaded gas prices as low as $2.58 a gallon in Lubbock.