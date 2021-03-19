Abbott: Biden’s unaccompanied minor facilities are ‘unacceptable and inhumane’

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday, Governor Abbott “blasted” the Biden Administration for the federal unaccompanied minor facilities in Texas, saying they are “unacceptable and inhumane.”

In a press release, the governor’s office said that the water at the federally run facility in Midland was not proven safe before accepting children, and a COVID-19 outbreak in a facility in Carrizo Springs.

“From a lack of safe drinking water in one location to a COVID-19 outbreak in another, the Biden Administration has no excuse for subjecting these children to these kinds of conditions,” said Abbott in a press release. “President Biden’s refusal to address the border crisis is not only enabling criminal actors like human traffickers and smugglers, but it is exposing innocent unaccompanied children to illness and potentially unsafe living conditions.”

The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality notified the Midland facility of their need to address the “serious” water issues, and the governor deployed Texas Department of Health Services resources to Carrizo Springs, according to the press release.

