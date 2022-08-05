DALLAS (Nexstar) — Border, business and parents’ rights — those were a few key issues Texas Gov. Greg Abbott focused on during his speech at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

His appearance draws attention as the race for governor between him and Beto O’Rourke narrows.

Abbott’s messaging aligned with key issues for conservatives, and these very points have been at the center of his re-election campaign.

He really talked up the fact Texas has seen a lot of economic growth, even in the pandemic, with more Fortune 500 headquarters being housed here than any other state.

When touching on one of his most prominent campaign points, he gave himself a lot of credit for working to secure Texas’ border and bussing migrants to Washington, D.C. to send a message to President Biden.

“Texas believes in freedom. Texas believes in the power of the individual,” Abbott said. “We want to have safe communities, a secure border…we’re going to be fighting for you every step of the way. Keep Texas red!”

Abbott also made it clear he feels parents should have a say in their kids’ education, giving credit to himself for his role in banning critical race theory in Texas. He called out O’Rourke, suggesting he’s not in favor of giving parents more control.

A spokesperson for O’Rourke’s campaign said in a statement:

“As governor, Beto will fully fund our Texas schools and fully support Texas students, parents, and teachers after years of Greg Abbott underfunding our classrooms and calling for defunding public education.

Greg Abbott’s extreme agenda of banning abortion, defunding public schools, and opposing Medicaid expansion is out of step with Texans of both parties. The Governor doesn’t want to focus on the fact that he signed the most extreme abortion ban in America into law with no exceptions for rape or incest, a radical policy that only 15% of Texans agree with and that voters in Kansas just overwhelmingly rejected for their state that voted for Donald Trump by nearly 15 points in 2020.”

Abbott also wrapped up his speech, discussing a shift of more Latino voters turning conservative.

“The core heart is faith in God, putting family first and respecting the freedom that exists in no place better than the United States of America,” Abbott said.

There was no mention of some other key issues that are top of mind for Texans right now, including school safety after Uvalde and abortion.