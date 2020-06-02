Abbott says Texas won’t seek military support for protests

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, and others look on as Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Krauss, right, speaks during a news conference at city hall in Dallas, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Abbott and local officials were on hand to discuss the response to protests in Texas over the death of George Floyd who was died in police custody May 25 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DALLAS (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas won’t request military support after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy troops across the country to confront violence set off by the death of George Floyd.

Abbott also said Tuesday he wasn’t asked to send Texas National Guard members to the District of Columbia after days of violent demonstrations there has led to fires and the use tear gas and flash bangs, including on peaceful protesters.

Floyd grew up in Houston and family members were expected to join a march in the nation’s fourth-largest city Tuesday.

