ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is now Texas’ latest Sanctuary City for the Unborn after voters passed an ordinance that makes abortion illegal locally.

The ordinance passed by a vote of 53% to 47% during the general election November 8.

In April, Abilene city councilmembers voted to add the proposal, which was drafted by local rights group Project Destiny, to the November ballot after the group got 12,000 people to sign a petition in support.

Because voters approved the measure during the election, the ordinance is now official, including all current language.

It reads in part, “We declare Abilene, Texas to be a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. Abortion at all times and at all stages of pregnancy is declared to be an act of murder unless the mother’s life is in danger.”

Read the full document below:

