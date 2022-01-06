Abilene Christian University requiring facemasks to combat spread of COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Christian University is combating the spread of COVID-19 by requiring facemasks in most indoor locations during the first two weeks of the Spring 2022 semester.

Students, faculty, and staff are now required to wear masks in classrooms, labs, studios, indoor chapel gatherings, and other instructional spaces. Masks are also recommended, but not required, in other indoor spaces.

This policy will be in effect through at least January 21.

ACU President Dr. Phil Schubert explains the change in policy, saying “with the rapid spread of the omicron variant, we are making adjustments to our campus health precautions and operations to protect face-to-face learning and student experiences.”

University officials are also encouraging other precautionary measures, such as moving large events outdoors and using Zoom when appropriate for meetings.

Read the full announcement from Dr. Phil Schubert below: