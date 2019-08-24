Abilene mail carrier attacked by 4 dogs Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene mail carrier was reportedly attacked by four dogs Friday afternoon.

The man was delivering mail on the 1400 block of Park Avenue when at least four dogs, believed to be pit bulls, charged after him and bit him.

Neighbors say they heard a loud scream and saw the man being attacked by the pack of dogs.

They immediately helped him free and rushed him to the hospital.

“Bless his heart, he was asking me if he was gonna die. Like I said, he was really tore up and he was probably a little bit in shock. I told him, ‘you’re gonna be OK man, you’re gonna be OK,’ just trying to comfort him a little bit. Gave him a towel I had in the back seat of the truck and put the blinkers on and just got right to the emergency room as fast as I could,” says William Hayden, rescuer.

There’s currently no word on the extent of his injuries.

Two of the dogs were taken by the City of Abilene Animal Services, but the other two escaped before the workers arrived.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)