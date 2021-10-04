Abilene man accused of sexually abusing child with intellectual disability

State & Regional

by: Erica Garner - KTAB, KRBC and BigCountryHomepage.com

Posted: / Updated:

Alert Trinidad
(Photo from KTAB, KRBC and BigCountryHomepage.com; Source: Taylor County Jail)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child with an intellectual disability has been arrested.

Albert Trinidad was arrested Friday for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to an investigation, which began in 2017.

Court documents say a child with an intellectual disability made an outcry to a caseworker at the Betty Hardwick Center, saying she was previously sexually assaulted by an adult later identified as Trinidad.

This child was able to give specific details about the assault during a forensic interview and sexual assault examination.

Trinidad now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar