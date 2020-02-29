Abilene man born on Leap Day celebrating his 77th (19th) birthday Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Although Lew Carter is turning 77 on Leap Day, he is technically a teenager.

“I’ll be nineteen [Saturday],” said Carter.

Carter was born on Leap Day meaning his actual birthdate, February 29, only comes around every four years. And during the duration of his debatable lifespan, Carter says he’s encountered confusion about his age.

“When you get into the math part of it, it really confuses some people,” said Carter.

Carter says his unique birthday has never posed a party-planning problem for his family. Loved ones would simply adjust their schedules to celebrate.

“My mom always wanted to keep my birthday in the month of February she would always celebrate it on the 28th on those off years,” said Carter.

Carter still received a birthday surprise on the 28th during a dinner with friends where he was given cards and gifts. As for his actual birthday, Carter says he’s looking forward to sharing the day with his fellow “leapers”.

“I’m wishing everybody I could a happy birthday. Happy birthday everybody,” said Carter.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)