Abilene Police Chief resigns to pursue relationship with chaplain

ABILENE, Texas – On Tuesday, the Abilene Police Chief announced his intent to resign his position to pursue a dating relationship with the Abilene police chaplain.

Chief Stan Standridge said his decision to maintain a dating relationship with chaplain Beth Reeves has, “caused a disruption in maintenance and order of the Department, which I fully recognize and assume ownership.”

He said he originally approached city administration, “two months ago and upon finalization of [his] divorce,” in order to seek permission to begin dating Reeves.

Standridge said he will leave once he finds a new job at another Texas police agency.

Dear Robert,

Please accept this letter as my intent to leave employment at the Abilene Police Department in the coming months and within calendar year 2020. I have enjoyed an unimaginable career with the City of Abilene, and I believe I have faithfully executed my duties for 25 years.

Two months ago and upon finalization of my divorce, I approached City Administration and sought permission to begin a dating relationship with Beth Reeves, who is also employed by the City of Abilene. APD Policy C-2 requires that I report any intent to begin a dating relationship, and that any reporting structures be resolved prior to dating. This was done, and I am thankful for an opportunity to pursue a woman of remarkable character who has served so many families in her twenty years of ministry.

My decision, however, has caused a disruption in maintenance and order of the Department, which I fully recognize and assume ownership. I wish to pursue this dating relationship, so with transparency, I disclose my intent to seek employment at another police agency in Texas. I am very thankful for continued employment during this search, and I promise you and our elected leaders and all citizens that I will continue to give 100 percent effort to serving those we protect. My record of service speaks for itself, and I cannot possibly thank everyone enough for the opportunity to police in such a loving community. We are better together, and Abilene has truly been a city on a hill that cannot be hidden. Stan Standridge Chief of Police Abilene Police Department

