Abilene police investigating Tuesday night homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Abilene police say a young man is dead after a reported shooting north of ACU.

Officers responded to the call on the 2500 block Rountree Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, where someone had been shot.

Police on the scene say three people in the home were watching football when they heard a knock on the door.

David Devora, 20, went to answer the door and was shot above the chest area and killed, according to police, who say he was in town from Austin visiting family.

The Criminal Investigations Division is currently in the area contacting any possible witnesses.

APD says there is currently no information on a potential suspect or suspects, and the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

