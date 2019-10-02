Abilene police release description of serial bank robbery suspect

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have released a description of a suspect accused of robbing at least 3 banks in the Abilene area over the past several years.

The suspect is accused of committing robberies at the First Bank Texas on S Access Road in Clyde in April 2015, the First Bank Texas on S 1st Street in Abilene in July 2016, and most recently, First State Bank on S Treadaway Blvd in Abilene last week.

Police say all three robberies involved a similar suspect description, which has been released as follows:

black man

40s or 50s

Height 5’6”

Thin build

Partial grey facial hair only on chin

Walks with pronounced limp (spec left leg)

Wearing same gloves in 2016 gloves (black carpenter gloves, white finger tips)

Black ski mask with holes cut out for eyes and mouth during two of the three robberies.

He may also be driving a gold or light-colored Cadillac DeVille from 2000 to 2004.

In addition to the description, police say similar tactics were utilized during all three robberies.

Each time, the suspect waited in the bushes until bank employees came to open up for the day, then he ambushed them.