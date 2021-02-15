Abilene residents told to conserve water with only 2 to 3 hours of treated water capacity left

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — According to the City of Abilene’s updated CodeRED, water customers have 2 to 3 hours of treated water capacity remaining at current consumption levels.

“Immediate curtailment of consumption is needed. Do not use water unless you are using it to drink or cook.” said the City of Abilene.

“Please forego baths, showers, and other non-life sustaining uses. Use water only for drinking and cooking. The City of Abilene has contacted State emergency management and is working to provide water trucks for drinking purposes in the event water service cannot be restored. We are also working with AEP to restore power as soon as possible.”

The City of Abilene also provides water either directly or indirectly to various City and wholesale water distributors supplying the City’s of Merkel, Tye, Clyde, Baird, Tuscola, Hawley, Buffalo Gap, and the rural areas surrounding Abilene.

The City sent the following press release earlier in the day: