Abilene teen arrested for Capital Murder near Little Elm Condos, victim killed during robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene teen accused of shooting and killing a man during a robbery near Little Elm Condominiums has been arrested.

Javeeontae Markel I’kee Evans, 19, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with Capital Murder by Terror Threat/Other Felony in connection to the death of Jaden Hernandez, also 19.

Hernandez was shot and killed near Little Elm Condominiums on Ruidosa Avenue around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. He was found lying dead in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

An arrest report states Evans told police he set up Hernandez to rob him at gunpoint, then shot him after demanding he hand over his bag.

Evans says he then took the bag, which contained Hernandez’s wallet and phone.

Evans remains held in jail on bonds totaling $275,000.