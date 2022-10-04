ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 53-year-old Abilene woman, Micki Larson-Olson, was found guilty for her part in the January 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. She was found guilty of unlawful entry onto public property and was sentenced to serve about half-a-year in jail.

According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Larson-Olson was dressed in a Captain America costume, holding two flags in the air when U.S. Capitol Police attempted to clear her out of the west side of the building.

Police reportedly asked Larson-Olson numerous times to leave, but she refused. Instead, she lowered herself down and held onto scaffolding with her arms and legs – in resistance of the officers’ request.

Larson-Olson also allegedly shouted profanities at the officers, calling them ‘traitors.’

It eventually took a total of six officers to physically carry the woman from the scaffolding area. All the while, Larson-Olson continued to fight and scream.

Micki Larson-Olson was found guilty in her role of the breach Thursday, September 29 by Judge Michael O’Keefe. She was sentenced to a 180-day jail term.

This case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia.

It’s been 21 months since a swarm of people breached the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. In the time since, the DOJ has reported more than 870 arrests have been made in relation to the breach. Of the 870 individuals, at least 265 were charged with assaulting or impeding police efforts.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) asks that tips to the bureau be made by visiting this website, or by calling (800) 225-5324.