Abilene’s mayor tests positive for COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s mayor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Anthony Williams says he went on a tour at a non-profit last week, and Monday evening, someone called him and said a volunteer he was in contact with had tested positive.

He went and got a PCR test, and that night, the results had already returned, showing the Mayor is positive as well.

As of right now, he is asymptomatic and will be in self-isolation for the next ten days.

Before he was tested, Mayor Williams attended multiple community events including Thursday’s city council meeting and a vigil for Ft. Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Saturday. However, he believes he was only contagious Sunday and Monday.

Everyone who was exposed to Mayor Williams during those two days has been notified.

During a live video announcing the positive test, Mayor Williams said he was exposed to the volunteer for less than 30 minutes and had a mask on the majority of the time.

His wife is also asymptomatic and will be in isolation with him. She may be tested soon as well.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)

