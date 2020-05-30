About 200 arrested in Houston protests, 4 officers injured

Protesters demonstrate outside Houston City Hall in response to George Floyd’s death, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd died Memorial Day while in the custody of the Minneapolis police. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle)/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say about 200 people were arrested and four officers were injured during protests over the death of Houston native George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Police Chief Art Acevedo said Saturday on Twitter that most of those arrested will be charged with obstructing a roadway as several protesters blocked an interstate and a highway Friday night.

In Dallas, protesters also blocked an interstate and one officer was injured.

Police in both cities also used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse crowds that numbered in the hundreds.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)