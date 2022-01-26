COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Shawn Adkins, the man accused of kidnapping and killing 13-year-old Hailey Dunn in 2010, has waived his right to be arraigned.

According to the Who Killed Hailey Dunn Facebook page, Adkins was scheduled to have the charges against him read aloud in court on Thursday, but that hearing was canceled after he waived that right through his attorney.

Adkins was arrested in June of 2021 and charged with murdering Hailey Dunn, who went missing in 2010.

After being arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail on a $2 million bond, Adkins was transferred to Mitchell County, where he was indicted by a grand jury on Dec. 30, 2021.

Adkins was Hailey’s mother’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance. Hailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader in Colorado City, went missing in December 2010.

In 2013, her remains were found near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

Waiving an arraignment is a procedural step that allows the defendant to skip showing up to have the charges read to him and entering a plea. Typically, as part of the waiver, the defendant must acknowledge understanding the charges, confirm the court has his identity correct and that they are of sound mind.