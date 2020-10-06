ACL Fest 2020 to be held virtually with free 3-night YouTube event

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Austin City Limits Music Festival for 2020 will be held entirely online Oct. 9-11 — and this year’s event will be a look back at past festivals.

Beginning Friday at 7 p.m., ACL will air free broadcasts of curated performances on its YouTube channel. The lineup will include sets by Paul McCartney, Radiohead, Billie Eilish, Willie Nelson, St. Vincent and LCD Soundsystem, to name a few.

Additionally, the event will feature original programming, including behind-the-scenes footage of the making of a festival.

In-person events for this year’s festival — along with several others in Austin and nationwide — were cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin City Limits first made the announcement to cancel its traditional events in July, saying:

“We would have loved to put on another memorable show this year, however, with the uncertainty surrounding the current situation in Texas, this decision is the only responsible solution.”

The festival’s cancellation, according to a 2019 study, presented a blow to Austin’s economy, as the event brought almost $1.5 billion to the area that year.

Back in March, South By Southwest made the decision to cancel for the first time in its 34-year history.

Shortly after, California’s Coachella festival also announced it would postpone its events until October. In June, however, Coachella announced a full cancellation.

Austin City Limits plans to return to its home in Zilker Park in October 2021 — which will mark not only a comeback, but the festival’s 20th anniversary celebration.

