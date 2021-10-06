All clear given, 4 people injured in shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Mansfield ISD gave the all-clear late Wednesday morning after an active shooter situation at Timberview High School in Arlington.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m., MISD said, “The ‘all clear’ has been given at Timberview High School, and Mansfield ISD’s reunification process for those families has been solidified.”

MISD also said, “Students are being safely escorted right now on buses.”

Officials said four people were injured — two of them were gunshot victims. Police said an 18-year-old, Timothy George Simpkins, was the suspect. About two hours later, police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Arlington police said the shooting started when there was a fight between students. One of the students pulled out a gun, police said.

See the live video player from KXAN below. Our partners at KXAS in Dallas are also providing live updates.

MISD released the following statement early on during the situation:

Arlington, TX—Mansfield ISD police, Arlington police and other neighboring law enforcement agencies are investigating an active shooter situation at Timberview High School.

The school is currently on lockdown, and students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices. No visitors are being permitted at this time.

This is still an active investigation, so further details are not available at this time. The district will send an update when more information is available.