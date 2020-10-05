AG Paxton releases statement regarding recent allegations

TEXAS — Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton released a statement Monday regarding the allegations of bribery and abuse of office that were brought against him Saturday.
In his statement, Paxton said he decided to hire an independent prosecutor to investigate the allegations and he will not resign from office.
Read Paxton’s full statement below:
“The Texas attorney general’s office was referred a case from Travis county regarding allegations of crimes relating to the FBI, other government agencies and individuals. My obligation as attorney general is to conduct an investigation upon such referral. Because employees from my office impeded the investigation and because I knew Nate Paul I ultimately decided to hire an outside independent prosecutor to make his own independent determination. Despite the effort by rogue employees and their false allegations I will continue to seek justice in Texas and will not be resigning.”