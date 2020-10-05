AG Paxton releases statement regarding recent allegations

FILE – State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. Several top deputies of Texas’ attorney general have accused him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office in an internal letter saying they’ve reported the actions to law enforcement. In a brief letter, seven senior lawyers wrote that they reported Paxton for potentially breaking the law “in his official capacity as the current Attorney General of Texas.” Paxton’s defense attorney in the securities case, declined to comment on the new allegations Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Paxton pleaded not guilty in that case but it is not clear whether the new accusations are related. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TEXAS — Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton released a statement Monday regarding the allegations of bribery and abuse of office that were brought against him Saturday.

In his statement, Paxton said he decided to hire an independent prosecutor to investigate the allegations and he will not resign from office.

Read Paxton’s full statement below:

“The Texas attorney general’s office was referred a case from Travis county regarding allegations of crimes relating to the FBI, other government agencies and individuals. My obligation as attorney general is to conduct an investigation upon such referral. Because employees from my office impeded the investigation and because I knew Nate Paul I ultimately decided to hire an outside independent prosecutor to make his own independent determination. Despite the effort by rogue employees and their false allegations I will continue to seek justice in Texas and will not be resigning.”