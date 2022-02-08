HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents discover a mother and son hidden inside a trunk in a human smuggling attempt.

On Saturday, agents working the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint referred a vehicle for further inspection after a canine alert, according to a press release.

A woman and her four-year-old son were discovered hidden in the trunk of the vehicle. Authorities learned that the mother and son had been traveling in the trunk for over an hour before reaching the checkpoint.

As they did not require medical treatment, agents arrested all individuals involved, stated the release.

The driver, mother, and son were escorted to the checkpoint.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

