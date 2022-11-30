(Logo provided in a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing at Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico)

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, New Mexico — The Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) will release an video update in mid-December on the Department of the Air Force’s on-going actions to address per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) identified at Cannon Air Force Base.

According to a press release from Cannon AFB, the video update will be available at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday. December 14 at www.cannon.af.mil/Environmental.

Cannon AFB said the AFCEC update will address program status and answer public PFAS questions.

In an effort to address questions regarding the ongoing PFAS mitigation efforts, the public can submit all related queries to 27SOCES.cannon.rpm@us.af.mil no later than December 8, the press release said.