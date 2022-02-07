SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The U.S. Air Force has been ordered to pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims’ families for a deadly shooting at a Texas church.

The ruling comes from a Texas federal judge who earlier decided that the Air Force was liable for the massacre carried out by a former serviceman.

More than two dozen people were killed in the 2017 attack in Sutherland Springs when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service.

A lawsuit alleged the Air Force might have prevented the deaths by flagging Kelley’s prior assault conviction, preventing him from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting.

FILE – Memorials and messages continue to hang on a fence at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part of a makeshift memorial for those who were killed in the Sutherland Springs Baptist Church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The U.S. Air Force must pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims’ families of a 2017 Texas church massacre for failing to flag a conviction that might have kept the gunman from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting, a federal judge ruled, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE — Law enforcement officers gather in front of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs after a fatal shooting, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)