ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say an Albuquerque man and his 12-year-old nephew are behind a string of recent armed robberies at retail clothing stores.

Albuquerque police said Thursday night that Jason Pete Roper and his nephew were both taken into custody on multiple robbery-related charges.

Investigators say the boy was arrested at his school. Their questioning of him led them to arrest Roper.

According to detectives, Roper drove the boy in a Cadillac to various businesses over the past few months to rob them. They robbed or tried to rob five places, including three branches of Ross Dress for Less.

Roper has been booked on five counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery, evidence tampering, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and abandonment or abuse of a child.

The boy is being held at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center for armed robbery, attempt to commit a felony and conspiracy.

While the police have identified the boy, the Associated Press is not naming him because he is a juvenile.