NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the nation’s most prominent attorneys is said to be filing a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin tied to the fatal 2021 “Rust” film set shooting. Attorney Gloria Allred will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss the litigation, filed on behalf of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family.

Allred is slated to hold the news conference around 12:30 MST Thursday. Additional details of the lawsuit have yet to be released.

Hutchins was killed on October 21, 2021, after being shot by a gun Alec Baldwin was handling during a movie set rehearsal at Bonzana Creek Ranch near Santa Fe. Baldwin and the film’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are each criminally charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting. That case remains pending with a first court date expected on February 24.

Hutchins’ widow, Matthew Hutchins, previous reached a settlement in the ‘Rust’ shooting case in October 2022. The new lawsuit is said to be filed by the sister and parents of Hutchins, against Baldwin.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.