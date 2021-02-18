All 3 hydrants frozen – another Abilene home burns due to lack of water

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene fire fighters were unable to save another home from burning because all three hydrants they tried to use were frozen, according to officials.

The fire happened at a home in the 2200 block of South 7th Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A family of four was able to escape without injury, but the home suffered extensive damage on the top floor.

KTAB and KRBC crew members at the scene heard fire fighters complaining about the water level.

Fire officials later confirmed all three hydrants they tapped were frozen, likely the result of sustained power and water outages the City of Abilene has been experiencing since Sunday.

Investigators were still working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is the second Abilene home to burn due to lack of water within the past few days.

Monday night, fire fighters had to watch as a home in the 1200 block of Cedar Crest Drive burned.