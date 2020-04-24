All non-essential businesses in Wichita County to open, face coverings must be worn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom announced Friday afternoon that face coverings must be worn by all individuals over the age of six.

Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana issued the “Live Safe, Work Safe” order that will go into effect at 8:00 a.m. April 25, 2020.

Businesses that were deemed non-essential (hair/nail salons, retail stores, restaurants, bars, etc) in Wichita Falls and Wichita County are allowed to reopen as of Saturday at 8 a.m. Each business must present city and county leaders with a sanitization plan.

Those six and older are required to wear a mask when out in public. Businesses must practice health sanitization standards and social distancing practices. Social gatherings are limited to no more than ten people. Businesses are strongly recommended to screen all employees.

When it comes to churches, city and county leaders are following the executive order of Gov. Greg Abbott.

The order urges the churches to conduct services remotely, but forbid local officials from ordering a house of worship to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.