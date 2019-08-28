All operations impacted by massive outage at San Antonio airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A massive power outage is affecting the San Antonio airport Tuesday afternoon, airport officials tweeted.
Airport officials first tweeted about the outage at 12:16 p.m. and said it was impacting all operations.
“Source of the outage is not yet determined,” airport officials wrote.
If you’re flying to or from the airport, you can check your flight status here. Although there are no direct flights from Austin to San Antonio, you can check flight status at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport here.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.