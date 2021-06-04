Allen West resigns as chair of Texas Republican Party

Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West speaks to a crowd gathered at the Governor’s Mansion on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

June 4, 2021

Texas GOP Chairman Allen West announced his resignation Friday morning, raising speculation he could run for statewide office.

West will remain chair until a successor is picked on July 11, the party said.

The party said in a statement that West “will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his already distinguished career.”

West has not ruled out challenging Gov. Greg Abbott.

A former Florida congressman who moved to Texas several years ago, West took over the party last summer, unseating incumbent James Dickey. He quickly made a name for himself for his willingness to speak out against fellow Republicans, including Abbott, whose coronavirus response he criticized.

West used the latest legislative session to push hard for the party’s eight legislative priorities, and he has spent recent days lamenting the lack of progress that lawmakers have to show on them.

West is set to appear at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. in Whitehouse, near Tyler, to discuss the session.

Abbott has already drawn a primary challenge from former state Sen. Don Huffines of Dallas. In addition to West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller could also take on Abbott. On Wednesday, Abbott was endorsed for reelection by former President Donald Trump.

