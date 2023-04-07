CLOVIS, N.M. — Clovis Police said shortly after CPD asked for the public’s help finding a suspect from an armed robbery at an Allsup’s on March 29, Dathan Guzman, 23, called the Curry County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in.

Shortly after turning himself into custody, Guzman was charged with armed robbery, a second-degree felony.

Guzman was taken to the Curry County Adult Detention Facility.

This is an active investigation and if you have any information about the incident, you are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575)-769-1921.