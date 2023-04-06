CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to help identify the suspect in an armed robbery at an Allsup’s at 1020 N. Mitchell. The armed robbery occurred on March 29, at approximately 12:58 a.m.

The suspect was a Hispanic male, approximately 6’2″ to 6’3″ tall, and was wearing a two-tone gray jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

When officers arrived they ensured the safety of the store staff, while others searched the area for the robbery suspect, according to CPD. The Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit is actively investigating the incident.

This is an active investigation and if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (575) 769-1921. The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip 411 program which can be access by clicking the link here. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.