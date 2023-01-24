Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity members laid a wreath next to the statue of Martin Luther King Jr. on UT’s campus Monday. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 100 members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity stood together at the Texas Capitol, making sure their voices are considered during the 88th Legislative Session.

They’re discussing key issues they want lawmakers to consider: voting rights, black mother mortality rates, school safety and gun violence.

Members of the Texas Council of Alpha Chapters make up 1/3 of constituents in Texas House representatives’ districts. According to the Chapter, they make up 80% of constituents in Texas senators’ districts.

It’s a common practice for organizations to host a day at the Capitol at the beginning of a legislative session, to outline priorities and concerns.

This story will be updated.