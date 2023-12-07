AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Monday, the Amarillo Fire Department stood by at a station and responded to calls for help, as they always do; however, this time the calls were in Lubbock instead of the Yellow City.

According to the department, several of its members attended the funeral service for 34-year-old Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson on Monday. The Engine 7 crew took up a post near Lubbock Fire Rescue Station 7 to help cover for other members attending the funeral, and ran four calls while they were there alongside a Lubbock firefighter.

“We are blessed to be a part of this brotherhood/sisterhood,” said department officials on social media, “Stay safe everybody!”

This collaboration comes after the death of Dawson last week. As reported previously by MyHighPlains.com sister station EverythingLubbock.com, Dawson was hit by a car and critically hurt in January 2020 while responding to the scene of a crash that killed Lubbock Police Department officer Nicholas Reyna and Lubbock firefighter Eric Hill.

Previous reports noted that in the nearly four years after his injury, Dawson spent many of his days as an instructor at the Wolfforth Fire Academy. He was known not just as a firefighter but an advocate and inspiration for other first responders.

After his death, Dawson was honored in a memorial ceremony at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock on Monday afternoon. The memorial service can be watched in full here.