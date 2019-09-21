Amarillo Fire Department welcomes new ‘chief for a day’

State & Regional
Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The recently named fire chief for a day, Abigail Smith, started her new job today.

She and her family were honored at city hall today.

Abigail was presented with an autographed firefighter helmet, got a tour of a fire station, and later this evening will participate in a superhero rescue at Cinergy.

“We have million-dollar fire trucks that are paid for by taxpayers. There’s no reason that those have to be limited to emergency responses. That can be a playground for a little kid battling cancer through a program like this,” said Captain Kyle Joy with the Amarillo Fire Department.

Abigail is a kindergartner at Sleepy Hollow Elementary who is currently fighting brain cancer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar